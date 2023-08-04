PDP, Labour Party mock APC over Ganduje’s emergence as National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have moved the All Progressives Congress over the emergence of a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

The two parties spoke in separate statements on Thursday after Ganduje was declared the National Chairman of the APC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the APC had confirmed itself as a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters”.

Ologunagba said: “By appointing Ganduje, notoriously referred to as ‘Gandollar’ by Nigerians over the infamous video of him barefacedly stuffing his gown with US dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid party of embezzlers and charlatans.

READ ALSO:

· Tinubu’s appointed CBN investigator laments media attacks

· Tiwa Savage vows not to share secrets with her mum again, offers reason

· Kogi ministerial nominee pays thank you visit to Gov. Bello

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that the content of the 2017 ‘Gandollar’ viral video was not doctored.”

The spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections, Yunusa Tanko,said: “When you have somebody who has a lot of credibility issues hanging on his neck, what good will he bring?

“In fact, as we speak today, Ganduje is almost being chased out of Kano because of the atrocities he committed in the state.

“I am from Kano.

“Is this the same person the APC is making its own national chairman? Come on, they can do better.

“That means the entire party lacks credibility.

“That is what it shows.

“There is no ingenuity in him.”