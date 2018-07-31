APC dissolves Kwara executives, appoints caretaker committees

This is according to a resolution signed by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and its National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni on Monday in Abuja after the NWC meeting.

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has dissolved the Kwara State Executive of the party.

This is according to a resolution signed by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and its National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni on Monday in Abuja after the NWC meeting.

The party said a caretaker committee to be led by Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the state Executive Committee.

It added that caretaker committees would also be constituted in the wards and local government areas of the state.

It stated: “The NWC at its meeting of 30th July, 2018, examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara state.

“Specifically, the irregularities that characterised the conduct and outcome of the congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels.

“The committee also reviewed the actions of some of the leaders of the party that emerged from the above congresses who participated in an open rally calling on the Senate President to decamp to the PDP.”

It added that after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on the issues and other developments in the party’s Kwara chapter, the NWC invoked its constitutional power to dissolve all the state’s organs.

This it added, was in pursuant to the provisions of article 13.4 (xvi) and (xvii) of the party’s Constitution.

According to the resolution, the appointment of Bolarinwa as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the state executive committee shall take immediate effect.