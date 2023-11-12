Annual Confab: Amuka, Osoba, Obaigbena lead 300 editors to Uyo

All is now set for the 19th All Nigeria Editors Conference, as Publisher of Vanguard, Uncle Sam Amuka; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and 300 editors will arrive Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capita, on Tuesday, for the annual conference.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) President, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren.

The professional body of editors in Nigeria said that the conference would be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while Aremo Osoba and Uncle Amuka will serve as Father of the Day, and Chairman of the conference respectively.

The Guild said that it has invited masters of economy and technocrats from global and local institutions to interrogate the economic situation in Nigeria, amidst several concerns over monetary/ fiscal policy, missing gaps, and the role of the media executives/editors in resolving the challenges

According to the Guild, the annual conference slated for November 14 to 18, 2023, will also witness the launch of the NGE Media Trust Fund, with a theme “Stimulating Economic Growth, Technological Advancement: Role of the Media.”

‘’With a few days to our annual conference in Uyo, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and many corporate organisations, like Nigeria Deposit insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) and United Bank for Africa have rallied support for the conference.

‘’Other organisations that have also rallied support for the conference, include Delta State government, Nigerian Port Authority, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Dangote Group of Companies and many others who have also indicated interests to be part of the conference.

“And we are excited by the huge support that is coming in from many stakeholders in our economy. It is an endorsement of the conceived aim and objective of the conference: to rally all the stakeholders in starting a robust conversation – aimed at resolving the nation’s current economic challenges’’, the Guild added.

The NGE further explained that the huge interest for the conference is also a testament to the fact that the media has the capacity to mobilise all stakeholders in voicing diverse opinions on good governance reform, helping to build public consensus to bring about change in the society; and facilitate trade, conveying ideas and innovation across boundaries.

The conference, which will also examine the Nigerian media sustainability and the existential threat by the Big Tech, and what the media ecosystem needs to do to arrest it, according to the statement, is planned to remind editors and media executives that economic actors need accurate, credible and timely information to allocate resources judiciously.

According to the Guild, “The conference will also focus on issues around the need for the federal government to reduce the dependence on oil for exports and revenues, diversify its foreign exchange sources, close the infrastructure gap, build strong and effective institutions, as well as address governance issues and strengthen public financial management systems.

“Senior security experts and other stakeholders in the oil sector, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, are also expected to examine the impact of illegal oil refinery, bunkering and oil theft, which has continued to threaten the survival of the nation’s economy, and a major threat to Nigeria in meeting its revenue.’’

The statement stressed that the annual conference will also afford media executives and editors the uncommon opportunity to discuss issues affecting journalism profession and proffer solutions that will enhance its robust practice in the country.