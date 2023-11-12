Nigeria’s elections and the need for credible process, by Kehinde Aderemi

Stories of election violence, ballots snatching, vote buying and voters apathy were major issues raised in the off-cycle elections held last Saturday in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

This was the reality of the situation that occurred in the three states where the elections were held.

But there’s no denying the fact that issues raised during and after the elections in those states were not new in our political lexicon.

They are also part of the issues that usually played out during elections in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, each time we elect our leaders in an election, we are being confronted with issues of thuggery, ballot snatching, killings and voters’ apathy.

This has been a complete mockery of our electoral process in Nigeria.

I think there is a need for us to work on a credible election process that will help in advancing the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

Despite all the vicissitudes in the off-cycle elections, I believe strongly that the Independent National Electoral Commission deserves a little commendation.

Of note was INEC’s preparedness and response to pressing issues that were raised, before, during and after the elections.

A fair assessment on the election process showed there are areas where INEC needs to up its game.

But the electoral umpire brought up something that could pass for an average performance and there is hope that in future elections, managers of our electoral system will one day give us the best that can lead to free, fair and credible elections.

All over the world, elections are the best means to ensure participatory democracy where voters and the electorate are the stakeholders.

Election is the best process that provides the opportunity for voters to exercise their legitimate rights and duties to vote and elect their leaders.

Going by what transpired during the recent elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, it is no doubt that the electoral umpire is ready to change the ugly narratives of our previous elections.

For instance, the June 12 1993 election was adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history, but it is sad that success that would have been recorded in the election was thwarted by the annulment of the election by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

However, thirty years after the brutal annulment, our electoral process is still work in progress.

My argument for a fair and credible electoral process is geared towards fulfilling the dream of a country that had been robbed of electing leaders that could have positively impacted the country.

And I believe strongly that Nigeria’s progress as a nation is tied to a credible electoral process.

Beyond this, Nigerians have lost the confidence in those that manage our elections.

And we are far behind other African countries in terms of standard and quality of service rendered by the electoral umpire in their efforts to give us quality representation in an election.

The pattern of our electoral process including the growing culture of impunity have been the bane of our electoral fortunes as a nation.

For example, a situation whereby an INEC official sees himself or herself as being above the law, and even more powerful than the electorate is not too good for our democracy.

A situation whereby the citizens of the country wonder whether the INEC is also a political party or not is not something we can hand on to the young generation of Nigerians.

We must admit also that our electoral process is still work in progress, but I think there is need for us to exhibit proper understanding and sincerity of purpose in what we do when it has to do with the process of election.

There is a need for us to restore new hope as well as public confidence in the INEC.

There is also the need for us to strengthen the bond between the electorate, the electoral umpire and the political parties.

We need to properly enlighten the electorate, by providing adequate knowledge and information about their rights and duties before, during and after elections.

Politicians have to exhibit values that can translate to the progress of the nation.

In the same vein, there is a need for a holistic approach towards fulfilling the destiny of Nigeria.

Over the years, Nigeria has been cornered by politicians that are very desperate for power.

And that weak political culture that didn’t allow the electorate to have their ways have been the bane of our nation.

But far from this, there is an urgent need for a radical departure from that old order that will give way to an election process that is enduring and generally acceptable by all.

In every election, the security of both the electorate and officials of the electoral umpire should be of great interest.

The system that allows the voters to wait for hours on end for election materials is very primitive.

Election is designed to fulfill its purpose and one of the purposes of every election is to create an unbiased platform for the election of leaders.

And in every election, every moment matters towards achieving the goal of electing a leader. And in the life of the electorate, every decision made during elections matters both for their future and that of their children.

Finally, it is our responsibility as citizens of Nigeria to make sure that we salvage this country by ensuring that our electoral process is fair and credible.

An election that is devoid of the usual violence, rigging, insecurity and corruption is the only legacy that we can hand on to the younger generations of Nigerians.

Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos