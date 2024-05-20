Commander hails troops for decimating Boko Haram insurgents

Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna, the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division Nigerian Army, has commended the troops for their recent victory in dislodging Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

Haruna, also the Commander Sector 1 of the Nigeria Army, stated this on Sunday during a visit to the frontline troops.

This was on the outskirts of Sambisa forest in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The GOC lauded the troops for successfully clearing insurgents’ enclaves at Lawanti, Ukuba, Farisu, Sabil Huda, Njimia, Garin Gulukos, Garin Falluja, Shababul Ummah, Garin Pannel bitter and Lagara Anguwan Gwai Gwai, all within the Sambisa forest.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, especially the Special Forces Troops, 21 Armoured Brigade in Bama, Civilian JTF and the Hybrid Forces had done exceptionally well and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The Commander also declared a 10-day operation to further sustain the onslaught against the insurgents hibernating the forest.

Haruna said the military exercise, tagged: “Operation Desert Sanity III,” is to clear the remnants of terrorists in the forest.

The troops, he said, had so far rescued 383 women and children, while many others were expected to surrender in the coming days.

He said: “I want to commend you for your exceptional performance and professionalism exhibited during the operation and I urge you to sustain the tempo.

“The Chief of Army Staff is highly pleased with your performance.

“You have done your best.

“You have sacrificed yourselves to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the North East.

“This is a wonderful outing and we are very happy.

Also Read:

“We have to stop whatever we are doing and come here to let you know that we are with you always.

“To know what you people are doing so that we can have a feeling of what you people are going through.”

Haruna commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for his support, which translated to the successes recorded by the troops in the frontlines.

He also lauded the Theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, Major General Waidi Shuaibu, for his strategic guidance and supervision.