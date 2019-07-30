The visions of John B. Abang, the new Anambra State Police Commissioner, to rid the State of criminal activities and terror gangs may not take long before their fruition.

This is because the new CP has since hit the ground running.

In his bid to sanitize the Anambra State Police Command and thoroughly reform it, Abang has read the riot act to dubious officers and men who are fond of receiving bribes from the public and gratifications before they grant bail to suspects in their custody.

Abang, upon resuming as CP, warned his men and officers not to extort or collect money before granting bail on bailable offences.

However, three policemen have been arrested and undergoing investigation for extorting money from one Love Mbachu and two others.

Responding to the development in a short message to PRNigeria, the police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, said “Following the report that Policemen attached to Ogidi Area Command allegedly extorted the sum of N60,000 from one Mrs.. Love Mbachu, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, directed Acp X SDQ to investigate and recover the money within 12 hours.

“In compliance with the CP’s directives, the Policemen involved have been arrested and the sum of N60,000 recovered, and handed over to the victims. Meanwhile, all cases are under investigation after which the defaulters would be tried in orderly room.”

The new police boss has paid a familiarization tour to sister security agencies and other critical institutions in the State to solicit their supports and robust partnerships.

Abang has urged the public to forward their complaints to his office for prompt security action on criminal activities in the state.