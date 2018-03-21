Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways

Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has parted ways with Sudanese outfit, Al Khartoum Watani.

Amuneke, who was on a two-year contract with the Sudanese side, confirmed the development on a Lagos-based radio on Wednesday.

His words: “I and the club have decided to part ways on mutual agreement.

“The owners of club now have a new management.

“The situation has changed as they are owing salaries.

“Though, they offered me half salary, but I told them that when the full salary is not forthcoming, then the half salary is not guaranteed.

“So I decided to leave the club and I have moved on.”

The former Barcelona player, who helped Nigeria win the Chile 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, also coached the national Under-20 team.