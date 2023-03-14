Amotekun arrests 35-year-old man for stealing 100 motorcycles

Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have nabbed a 35-year-old man, Olamide Wasiu, for stealing over 100 motorcycles in the last three months across the state.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun, made this known while parading the suspect alongside six others.

Adeleye said others were arrested for various criminal offences ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of firearms and stealing.

The Commander, who explained that the suspect belongs to a four-man syndicate, said Wasiu specialises in stealing and selling motorcycles within Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States.

He said: “Today, we have a number of suspects, out of which we selected few that will be an eye opener to the public.

“We have a syndicate that operates within Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States in stealing of motorcycles.

“There is always a buyer who comes midway with a truck to harvest all the motorcycles that are stolen from Ondo State and they are being carted away.

“We have been on the track of the syndicate and we were able to apprehend the ring leader, Olamide Wasiu, who confessed that he had in the last three months, stolen over 100 motorcycles from Ondo State.

“He confessed that his buyer comes from Ibadan to a forest around Ilesha where they offload the motorcycles, dismantle and pack into the vehicle.

“As we talk, the buyer is being tracked and our men are relating with other security agencies to assist in tracking down the buyer.”

Adeleye said the Corps also apprehended a syndicate that specialises in kidnapping and terrorising residents of Ore in Odigbo and Owo local government areas.

He said: “We were also able to break a four-man syndicate of kidnappers.

“We have the ring leader, Andaka Joseph, who confessed that they took the last victim that we tracked to their location.

“We arrested suspects right on the spot around Ore and a host of other criminals on display here.”

Adeleye explained that Amotekun had also arrested a 41-year-old man, Adegoroye Oluwasegun, who was in possession of military hardwares, cap and boot and some weapons with which he used to carry out robbery operations.

He added: “Oluwasegun was apprehended and on searching his house, we found out that he has three guns and we were able to establish that he hires out these guns to criminals for criminal activities.”

Adeleye, who doubles as the Special Adviser (Security Matters) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said other forests linking Ondo State with other neighbouring states have also been put under surveillance by Amotekun.

He said Amotekun is determined to make the region uncomfortable for criminals.