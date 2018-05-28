Amassoma Unrest: Bayelsa Police Command sets up investigative panel

The Bayelsa Police Command has set up an investigative panel to look into the Niger-Delta University and Amassoma community unrest, which led to destruction of lives and property.

Amassoma community is in Southern-Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The State Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, said this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, on Monday in Yenagoa.

According to the statement, the team would be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said that the inquiry was aimed at unmasking the armed bandits whose actions triggered the crisis between the Amassoma community and NDU.

He said: “The good and peace-loving people of Amassoma and Bayelsa people are urged to go about their lawful businesses as peace and security has been fully restored in the community.

“It is important for Amassoma community and persons of goodwill to assist and avail the investigative team with information to unmask the bandits.

“We urge the public not to use the creative industry in Bayelsa, neighbouring states and the social media to incite the public, cause disaffection or pitch residents of Amassoma against each other.

“The police chief appealed that the music, film industry and the art generally must not be used to promote violence, insecurity or foist social tension in whatever form.

“The creative industry is expected to add value to development, growth and security of the community rather than elevate divisive tendencies and use of music to spread falsehood.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command will not fold its arms and allow any person or group of persons to disrupt the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state.”

He also said that all police formations, units and tactical teams have been put on alert, to deal with mischief makers across the state within the framework of the law.

Awunah, therefore, urged all law-abiding citizens and residents of Bayelsa to cooperate and understand.

He said: “Most importantly, the assistance and support given to the police has been instrumental to the remarkable achievements recorded so far in the area of community engagement, maintenance of law and order.

“The officers and men of the command are determined to discharge their statutory duty with professionalism.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Amassoma, host community of the state owned University, NDU, has witnessed some form of violence in the last two weeks.