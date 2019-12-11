The trial of former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki on allegations of multiple fraud and illegal arms possession at the FCT High Court, Maitama, was on Wednesday stalled due to absence of presiding judge.

Dasuki is being tried before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in two separate cases alongside other defendants since 2015.

The former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda, a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited are listed as defendants in one of the cases.

The other defendants in the fraud charges are- former General-Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Baba Kusa and two firms-Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited as defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dasuki is undergoing trial on allegation of illegal possession of arms.

The court registrar with the consent of all parties, however, fixed February 13 for the continuation of the cases.

NAN recalls that Dasuki is also standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja on allegation of fraud bordering mismanagement of 2.1 billion US dollars set aside for purchases of military weapons to fight Boko Haram.