Alleged burglar suffers electric shock inside FAAN powerhouse

An unidentified man believed to have attempted to steal electrical cables inside the powerhouse of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at the Lagos airport, has suffered an electric shock.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, made the disclosure on Monday at the inauguration of a 30-man security outfit that would operate at the Lagos airport.

Kuku, who said that the electric shock happened recently, added that the unidentified man unlawfully entered into a building where FAAN power generators were installed.

She added that the man was disconnecting installations supplying power to the airport when he was shocked.

According to the managing director, the agency is leaving no stone unturned to block all loopholes that can allow unauthorised persons into airports.

She said that miscreants had crossed the perimeter fences of airports and stolen airfield lighting equipment.

She said that FAAN had looked forward to the unveiling of the 30-man security outfit.

According to her, there has been a lot of investment into airport security, from the armoury to the training of personnel and getting the arms as well as the ammunition.

Addressing the newly-inaugurated security personnel, Kuku said: “You have been specially selected to be part of this unit.

“This is a special unit. Hopefully, there won’t be any need to use your arms.

“What is critical is that we want you to work very closely with the other security agencies at the airport. This is an environment that we want to keep safe and secure.

“Today, we are collaborating with all the security agencies, especially with the air force.”

The managing director said that President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and the national security adviser remained committed to airport security.