Lessons from a mad man: The man, Dr. Owokoniran @ 50, by Praise Abiola Owokoniran

Aristotle (384-322 BC) was a Greek philosopher and polymath, a student of Plato and teacher of Alexander the Great whose writing and indelible marks of influence, cover diverse aspects of human life including physics, metaphysics, poetry, theater, music, logic, rhetoric, linguistics, politics and government. He once said and I quote, that “there is no great genius without some touch of madness”. I completely agree with him.

Dr. Owokoniran is a genius par excellence. A man of many parts, whose influence and contribution to the globe in his last 50 years of existence has remained indelible in the history of time. His name has earned me so much dignity, recognition, access and fame wherever I go. I am so proud of him as my father. He is a man who has demonstrated passion and extreme madness for a success-driven life in a way I have never seen in my lifetime.

Samuel Olusegun Owokoniran was born on the 24th of June 1974 in Odan Itoro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State Nigeria into a Christian family of Mrs. Florence Modupe and Mr. Moses Adisa Owokoniran after a long time of waiting for the fruit of the womb as the first child in the family of 12.

His grandfather Mr. Kareem Egunsola who was a Muslim and the spiritual head of the Egungun deity in the town consulted the Ifa priest when Samuel was born to inquire from the gods what the future of the young boy will look like. And it was confirmed that the young boy will serve the gods and be a blessing to mankind. Little did they know that the god in question was not the Egungun deity god but the Almighty God the creator of the Universe.

Also Read:

With a humble background and great financial challenges, driven by strong passion and determination to succeed in Life, he went through a rigorous academic process from primary school level to having two Master Degrees and two Doctorate Degrees with outstanding performance to his credit.

Dr. Owokoniran is a financial and strategic consultant to several organizations both in the private and public sector in Nigeria. The last 25 years of his career working with different organizations as a transformational agent committed and strongly dedicated to building the Nigeria of our dreams is uncommon in our global space. He is a Centre for Management Development certified Trainer and a gifted Problem Solver who is in the habit of extracting treasures from life’s challenges. His exceptional strategic process model of solving problems is indeed a new innovative way of achieving results.

My father taught me that I can achieve any goal or aspiration I set for myself in life if I am ready to pay the price. I simply need to be focused, strategic, resilient and be committed to the goal. I remember in 2022 when I was looking for admission to study Law in the University. Despite the fact that I had all the necessary requirements for the admission, I was denied admission by the two Universities of my choice and they both gave me another course to study but I declined because my passion was to study Law. My father stood by me and ensured that I study the course of my choice.

Furthermore, he taught us to be consistent in our service to God, humanity and mankind even in the face of aggressive opposition from the same people we are striving to make life better. I cannot count the number of people in the name of uncle, aunty, church member or colleague that my father has shouldered their academic and other personal financial responsibilities, often at the detriment of our own financial needs. His consideration and love for others is second to none. He strongly believes that every good deed must be rewarded directly or indirectly.

In the last 50 years of his existence on Earth, he has touched many lives, planted many churches as a Senior Pastor in The Redeemed Christians Church of God and had redefined the concept of Christianity in a manner that terrified some religious leaders who could not put up with the fact that church must be a platform for destiny fulfilment, closer walk with God and a tool for economic emancipation of everyone who practice the principles in the bible. He consistently challenged the evil ideology of Christianity as a stomach infrastructure for religious leaders and openly challenged the financial exploitation of believers by the same religious leaders who see church as a business center.

Moreover, Dr. Samuel Olusegun Owokoniran is a genius par excellence, a serial achiever, a visibly non-tribalistic Nigerian, quintessential performer, prolific Writer, motivational preacher, widely-sought Global Speaker, extraordinary Coach, Distinguished Vision enabler, uncompromising perfectionist, indomitable advocate of salient truths, Teacher of sound doctrine, promoter of success-driven life, a man with a divine purpose for his generation and a Mentor to many people across tribes and regional affiliations. Indeed, words are too few to describe his true personality.

My father is honest, he is amazing, he is a fearless terror to the wicked both in the circular and the spiritual realm and a pain to the oppressors. He taught me that innovation and creativity rule the world. He loves doing things differently, he is a true positive influencer across sectoral alignment and a perfect Man of God. People like him are very hard to come by, but getting to have him as our coach and father is indeed a huge gift from above. No one has ever come across him and remains the same. The world is blessed to have him.

Beloved Daddy, as you celebrate your landmark Golden Jubilee Birthday today, the entire world rises to rejoice with you. We pray for long life, continued divine support beyond human comprehension, creative success in all endeavors and unstoppable overflowing prosperity in the atmosphere of peace. I am so blessed to have such a multi-talented personality like you as my father.

Once again, happy birthday to a great icon and a transformative leader.

Praise Abiola Owokoniran is a 300 Level Law student, Lead City University, Ibadan.