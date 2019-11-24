Zamfara State Government says no single Internally Displaced Person is in camp following the significant improvement recorded in security situation of the state.

Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the Director General on Press Affairs to Goernor Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure at a press briefing held in Gusau on Sunday.

According to him, all the IDPs had returned to their various villages and towns, and have continued with their normal day to day activities without any threat.

Idris maintained that kidnapping, rustling and all other forms of banditry had become a thing of the past in all parts of the state.

He said the recent attack on Karaye village in Gummi local government area of the state was a handiwork of some unscrupulous elements who wanted to set the state backward.

He said all those attempts will not distract Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration from taking the state to the promised land.

He equally warned all those with evil plans against the state to desist from causing security breach or faced the consequences of their action.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that banditry activities in state have resulted in recording 37,000 internally displaced persons in various camps in the state.