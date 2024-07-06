Akpabio’s spokesman loses mum

Grace Eyiboh, mother of Eseme Eyiboh, Spokesperson to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has died three days to her 90th birthday.

The spokesman of the president of the Senate announced this in a letter to inform his boss of the death on Friday.

Eyiboh said: “Your Lordship, I woke up in the early hours of today, Thursday July 4, to the affirmation of the disruptive and inevitable presence of death in our common humanity.

“Tears are sometimes an inappropriate response to death when a life has been lived in complete honesty, service and in the fear of God.

“The correct response to death’s punctuation mark is courage Today, it is sufficiently manifest that, to die when a name is still well spoken is never death but a transfiguration.

“I pray to God to bless the spirit of my late mother – Deaconess Grace Sunday Eyiboh with the compass of His course.”

