My wife slaps me at will, man seeking divorce tells court

A spare parts dealer, Olawale Idowu, on Friday told a Grade A Customary Court at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State to end his 13-year-old marriage to his estranged wife, Yemisi, on grounds of constant violence.

The spare parts dealer, a resident of Number 25, Okeolode Aremo, Ibadan, said he regretted marrying her.

Idowu said: “My lord, in spite of my relentless endurance in our matrimony, Yemisi remained troublesome.

“In fact, I abandoned the house to her on December 16, 2023 when she violently attacked me at midnight.

“Yemisi slaps me and tears my clothes at will.”

Idowu said that when she was served a notice to appear before the court, she tore the summons and threw it at him.

He tendered the torn clothes and the summons as exhibit.

Responding to the allegations levelled against her, Yemisi stated that she was convinced her husband abandoned her for another wife.

She said: “It is true that there was a midnight fight between both of us in December.

“Idowu’s mother was aware of all that took place, rather than resolve the matter amicably for us, she threatened to deal with me.

“My mother-in-law called in the police and I was arrested.”

The court’s President, S. M. Akintayo, held that none of the evidence tendered before the court indicated that there was presentation of bride price, which was essential in the validity of a lawful customary marriage in Nigeria.

Akintayo said that there was no marriage to be dissolved between Idowu and Yemisi because the same never existed in the first place.

Contrary to Idowu’s prayers, the president of the court awarded custody of the three children in the union to Yemisi.

She directed Yemisi never to deny Idowu access to the children in addition to being jointly responsible for their welfare, education and other necessities.

Akintayo ordered them to go their separate ways from now on.

She also granted the order restraining Yemisi from threatening, harassing, disturbing and interfering in the private life of Idowu henceforth.

