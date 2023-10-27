Akpabio urges Nigerians in Angola to be good Ambassadors 

The President of the Senate and leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Luanda, Angola, Godswll Akpabio has urged Nigerians living in the Republic of Angola not to engage in any act that can tarnish the image of the country.

Akpabio made the call during an interactive session with Nigerians in Angola.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong quoted Akpabio as saying he would have been very worried if he didn’t find a sizable number of Nigerians in the oil rich country, commending their diligence and entrepreneurial spirit.

Senator Akpabio stated: “It is very rare to go to some countries and find the indigenes of that country being part and parcel of the foreign nationals who are living in that country like we have here and joining you to form the Nigeria-Angola Chamber of Commerce.

“I am very glad when I reflect on the part Nigeria played in the issue of the liberation of Angola. I recall the great speech that was made by our Head of State then, General Murtala Mohammed in 1976 when he spoke at the Organization of African Unity (OAU) meeting when he said African countries should rally round the MPLA to liberate Angola and form the government.

“Unfortunately General Murtala Mohammed was assassinated a few days after that speech. But I’m sure that wherever he is now he will feel fulfilled that the country he assisted with the resources of Nigeria at that time, has come a long way and Nigerians are living and thriving in their businesses here,” he said.

“I will convey your concerns to President Bola Tinubu who was today judiciary confirmed as the duly elected President of Nigeria. On behalf of all of you here I congratulate the President for this victory and join you in wishing him a prosperous tenure that shall usher uncommon prosperity to our country”.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu said from the intelligence gathered, Nigerians in Angola have conducted themselves well and urged them to remain law abiding and have respect for their host country.

Nigerian Ambassador to Angola, Prof Monique Oshame Ekpong commended the delegation for their visit to Angola.

She listed some of her achievements to include securing direct flights between Angola and Nigeria in a few weeks on resumption of her tour of duty in Angola and also fostering the unity of Nigerians in the country.

President of the Nigeria Community Association of Angola, Obinna Ogbuka said Angola was very conducive for Nigerian businesses and listed some of their challenges to include: delays in renewal of their international passports and exorbitant air fares between the two countries.

Highlight of the interactive session was the presentation of books and souvenirs to the visiting delegation.