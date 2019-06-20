The Ondo State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Solagbade Amodeni, who was sacked by the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said his forced exit was as a result of his affiliation with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amodeni, who said that Tinubu rates far higher than Akeredolu in the politics of Ondo State, was sacked on Monday for allegedly attending a political meeting called by the former Governor of Lagos State.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, he said: “I have no regret for being dropped as a commissioner by Akeredolu.

“Tinubu is greater than any governor in the history of Ondo State, including Akeredolu.

“He is greater than any politician I have ever known or met in the world.

“He’s a world political leader and I will forever cherish and adore him.”