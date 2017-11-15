Aguero out of hospital after fainting against Super Eagles

Argentina star Sergio Aguero was taken to a hospital for checks after he fainted during halftime of the friendly match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Argentine Football Association said on its Twitter account that the Manchester City forward “had a blackout and was taken [to hospital] so routine examinations were made only as a precaution”.

The AFA gave no further details on the incident, which occurred after Aguero had scored in the first half.

Three hours after the game, the AFA said Aguero was back at the hotel with his teammates and that: “The player is well.”

His Premier League club Manchester City said the 29-year-old had been cleared by doctors to return to England as planned after he suffered what they called “a dizzy spell”.

“Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks,” City said on their official website.

In the match, an Argentina side without Lionel Messi squandered a two-goal lead and slipped to a shock 4-2 defeat.

Ever Banega and Aguero gave Argentina the lead, with Kelechi Iheanacho pulling a goal back for Nigeria just before halftime with a free kick.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored twice and Brian Idowu also found the net for Nigeria in the second half.

“It’s a difficult game to explain,” Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli said.

“We played an incredible first half but we lost our way in a match which could confuse a lot of people.”