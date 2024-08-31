Again, Police summon Ajaero, NLC Secretary

The Nigeria Police Force has again summoned the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, to the Force Headquarters, Abuja on September 5, 2024.

This time around, the second in a space of weeks, Ajaero is to appear with the General Secretary of the union, Emma Ugboaja.

The fresh summons is coming less than 24 hours after Ajaero honoured the invitation that was extended to him two weeks ago.

The earlier invitation was over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

Ajaero and Ugboaja are to appear at the Force Intelligence Department at the Force Headquarters.

The letter of invitation, dated August 28, 2024, was entitled: “Investigation activities. Invitation letter.”

It was signed by Commissioner of Police, Operations, Ibitoye Rufus Alajide, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, Abuja.

It read: “In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties in which your name featured.

“You are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, FID, through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 112, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September 2024 at 11am.

“On arrival, you may wish to call Usman on GSM number 08039659139.

“Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”

