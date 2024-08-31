Portable secures 10-year Canada work permit

Nigeria’s street musician, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has secured a 10-year Canada work visa.
The controversial and weird behaving singer disclosed the development with a post and video on his Instagram page on Friday.
He wrote: “Alhamdulilahi 🙏 CEO DR ZEHNATION Going to Canada 🇨🇦 Going and coming 10 years working permit.”