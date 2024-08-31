Murder of Kwara female graduate: Police arrest parents of killer, five others

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a graduate of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Mojisola Awesu.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Victor Olaiya, confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

CP Olaiya spoke during the parade of the suspects and others at the Command Headquarters.

The Eagle Online recalls that 21-year-old Awesu was invited to Ilorin by a dismissed student of Summit University, Offa, Adebayo Happiness, to act as his girlfriend at a party for a fee of N15,000.

She was allegedly murdered in a hotel where she was lodged on August 9, 2024.

CP Olaiya said: “Those arrested included the prime suspect, Adebayo Happiness; his parents, Pastor Adebayo Adeniyi and his wife, Mrs. Bukola Adeniyi; Miss Kolawola Timileyin, who linked the deceased with the prime suspect, as well as three workers of the hotel, where she was lodged and gruesomely killed.

“The hotel workers arrested were Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Amina and Bulus Peter.”

Olaiya revealed that after the murder of Awesu, the dismissed student “returned to Offa and concealed the stolen phone in his hostel wardrobe.

“Through careful and discreet investigation, Mr and Mrs Adebayo Adeniyi, the suspect’s parents, were apprehended.

“Following their son’s arrest, they attempted to tamper with evidence by retrieving Adebayo Joshua Happiness’s belongings from his school.

“It was discovered that Mrs. Adeniyi Bukola had removed the SIM card from the deceased’s iPhone and concealed it within a wall some distance from their residence.

“Contrary to Adebayo Joshua Happiness’ initial claim that he had discarded the phone into the Afelele River, Offa, both the iPhone and SIM card were recovered from his parents’ possession.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the hotel staff on duty found the deceased’s body in the room and unlawfully disposed of her body at the refuse dump.”

