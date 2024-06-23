Afro-Canadians gear up for second edition of Pan-Afrika Drum Festival in Toronto

As the preparation and planning towards the second edition of the annual Pan-Afrika Drum Festival commence, Afro-Canadians, Canadians, culture enthusiasts and tourists have been gearing up to have another fantastic cultural display.

The stage is now set for the second edition of the prestigious and foremost cultural fiesta in North America on June 28.

A statement made available to the media by the Convener and the Publisher of the Drum Online Media Incorporation, Prince Segun Akanni, said every arrangement had been made to have another remarkable and astounding cultural fiesta in Canada.

Akanni said the festival will be held in collaboration with the Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development, a United Nations recognised non-governmental organisation.

He said: “The first edition, Ayangalu Drum Festival was hugely successful with goodwill messages from prominent figures such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Hon. Doug Ford, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Canada Adeyinka Asekun, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, Former Canadian Secretary of State and Minister of Immigration Gerry Weiner, Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Babatunde Adeyeye, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Olota of Otta Awori Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, and Councillor Ayo Owodunni, among others. The maiden event remains unforgettable in our hearts.”

Akanni said the festival has been re-christening as the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.

He added: “The re-christening, according to Prince Akanni, was borne out of the desire to integrate other African Drum Festivals into a unified festival, which will serve as a platform that affords all the opportunity to showcase their rich and diverse cultural values and aesthetics on a global stage.”

Therefore, the second edition of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival will be celebrated in commemoration of the Canadian Multicultural Day and it is themed: “Exploring the Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity and Development.”

The grand finale of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival will take place at Wesley Hall, 69 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8 on June 28, 2024 at 8pm.

Akanni further said: “We anticipate that this prestigious event will attract distinguished gathering, including celebrities, political leaders, cultural icons, traditional custodians, drum aficionados, tourism enthusiasts, industry leaders, renowned percussionists, and media personalities from Europe, the Caribbean, the Pacific, Africa, and North America as well as Latin America.

“The grand finale promises to be captivating and exhilarating, featuring historic activities and programmes such as drum-beating competition, art exhibitions, fashion show, and beauty pageant.”

The Publisher stated further that many prominent dignitaries have signified their interests to be part of the cultural fiesta.

“The event is going to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, drumming, dancing, drinks, food, entertainment and insightful conversation,” he stated.

He enjoined the Afro-Canadians to join the festival to identify with their roots and embrace the essence of African culture, heritage and values.

Akanni stated that many prominent and important personalities will be gracing this year’s event.

Those who will be declaring the festival open are representatives of the Government of Canada and Ontario and they include Mayor Olivia Chow, Mayor Of Toronto; Mayor Patrick Brown, Mayor Of Brampton; diplomats; and royal fathers, among others.

The Keynote Speaker is Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Akanni said the wife of the Osun State Governor, Chief Ngozi Adeleke, will serve as the Mother of the Day, adding that many personalities who have contributed to the development of the society will be honoured with Awards of Excellence.