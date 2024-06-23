20-year-old student fakes kidnap, demands over $700,000 ransom

A 20-year-old student, Collins Ikwebe, has been accused of faking his own kidnap and demanding over $700,000 from his father.

Subsequently, Ikwebe and five of his schoolmates, who were with him in the house he was hiding, were arrested.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

One of those arrested with Ikwebe, identified by his name on X: 888 @FlackoT, made the development public after the police swooped on them.

He wrote on X: “Guys, I’m locked up in Ikeja Police Station.

“I don’t have enough time and I don’t know what to do.

“So, this is my only alternative.

“So, y’all know what happened to me.

“Someone faked his kidnapping and requested for ransom from his dad.

“His dad reported the case to SARS.

“They tracked his phone.

“I genuinely knew nothing about it until I reached the station.

“His dad came to the station and requested his release but they insisted on taking the case to court which could take up to three years to resolve.

“Other people that were in the apartment with him are locked up as well.”

Speaking on the outcry of the X user, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Following a report from his family, our investigation established that 20-year-old Collins Oluchukwu Ikwebe faked his own kidnap.

“His dad received several calls from Collins’ number but with different voices giving instructions on what amount of money to be paid and methods of payment.

Also Read:

“At different times spanning two weeks, different sums – $500,000; $200,000; N2,000,000; N50,000 and N30,000 – were requested from Collins’ dad.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said June 20, 2024 proved a decisive said as detectives of the Lagos State Police Command eventually busted a short-let four bedroom apartment in Lekki where Collins and five of his schoolmates (one male, four females) had been staying for the past 10 days.

He added: “For now, none of the suspects has been exonerated.”