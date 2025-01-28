Afenifere appoints Dele Farotimi as Organising Secretary

The Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of the Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, has appointed a lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, as its National Organising Secretary.

This was approved at the general meeting of Afenifere at Adebanjo’s residence in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State on Tuesday.

This was contained in a communique issued after the meeting and jointly signed by the Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

“The General Meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere,” the statement said.

Farotimi’s appointment is coming barely 24 hours after a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, agreed to drop a defamatory suit filed against him.

Recall that Aare Babalola had dragged the human rights lawyer to court for allegedly defaming him in his (Farotimi’s) book titled: ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’.

