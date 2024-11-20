AFCON 2025: Full list of teams that made it

The Confederation of African Football has released the full list of the 24 national teams that made it to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

The list for the Morocco 2025 finals was released on Tuesday after the last qualification matches were played between Friday and Monday.

The Super Eagles had qualified for the finals even before their last match against Rwanda, which they lost 1-2 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The full list

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Benin

4. Botswana

5. Burkina Faso

6. Cameroon

7. Comoros

8. Democratic Republic of Congo

9. Egypt

10. Equatorial Guinea

11. Gabon

12. Ivory Coast (holders)

13. Mali

14. Mozambique

15. Nigeria

16. Senegal

17. South Africa

18. Sudan

19. Tanzania

20. Tunisia

21. Uganda

22. Zambia

23. Zimbabwe

24. Morocco (hosts).

