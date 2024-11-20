AFCON 2025: Full list of teams that made it

The Confederation of African Football has released the full list of the 24 national teams that made it to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.
The list for the Morocco 2025 finals was released on Tuesday after the last qualification matches were played between Friday and Monday.
The Super Eagles had qualified for the finals even before their last match against Rwanda, which they lost 1-2 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.
The full list
1. Algeria
2. Angola
3. Benin
4. Botswana
5. Burkina Faso
6. Cameroon
7. Comoros
8. Democratic Republic of Congo
9. Egypt
10. Equatorial Guinea
11. Gabon
12. Ivory Coast (holders)
13. Mali
14. Mozambique
15. Nigeria
16. Senegal
17. South Africa
18. Sudan
19. Tanzania
20. Tunisia
21. Uganda
22. Zambia
23. Zimbabwe
24. Morocco (hosts).