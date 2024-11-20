DSS invites Vanguard Correspondent over story on assault by its operative

The Kebbi State Command of the Department of State Services has invited the Kebbi State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Haruna Aliyu, over a story published on the assault on him by an operative of the DSS, Shuaibu Zubair.
The Vanguard Newspapers Correspondent revealed this following a telephone call and a text message to him by the secret police.
Aliyu said: “About 11am, on Monday (yesterday), a strange number was used to call me, which was followed by a text message which read ‘Please call me, I am calling from DSS office Kebbi State.’
“However, I returned the call about 1:35p.m., only to be told that the state Director was inviting me to the office for unexplained reasons.
“The public should note that DSS office Kebbi Command is my last engagement in case I am not seen again after honouring their invitation.”