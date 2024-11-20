Commissioner accused of illicit affair with married woman: Husband rejects judgment

Nasiru Buba, the man who accused the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, of having illicit an affair with his wife, Tasleem, has rejected the verdict of the Sharia Court that declared the commissioner not guilty.

The aggrieved man made his position known to newsmen in Kano, Kano State on Tuesday in company of his lawyer, Rabi’u Sidi.

Buba, who said he would not be appealing the judgment of the Sharia Court, told newsmen he was not happy that after all the evidence he provided to the police, Sankara was declared innocent.

Buba said he presented evidence that included 854 pictures, over 100 video clips, over 200 WhatsApp voice notes, and over 500 hours of call records.

He said: “Most of this evidence I got through my wife, Tasleem.

“If the court cleared them, they are not cleared in the eyes of God and the eyes of people who know the truth about the situation.

“I leave everything to Allah and he will be the judge.

“Insha Allah.”

Sidi also said they were not informed of Monday’s sitting so they could not make it to the court.

He said: “We are a very important and necessary party to this case.

“Despite this, nobody communicated with us, nobody told us that there will be any sitting in the court, we just heard the ruling in the news.”

Sidi noted that the legal team would meet to decide the next line of action.

