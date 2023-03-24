AFCON 2023: Peseiro unleashes Osimhen, Iwobi on Guinea Bissau

Red-hot Victor Osimhen will lead the Super Eagles attack in this evening’s AFCON 2023 qualifier against Guinea Bissau in Abuja.

Osimhen has been in the greatest form of his life for Napoli in their campaign in Series A and the UEFA Champions League.

He will get supplies from Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze.

Also in the midfield for Nigeria is Wilfred Ndidi.

Francis Uzoho retained his place in goal and will be provided cover by Ajax Cavin Bassey, Kelvin Akpoguma and Sanusi Zaidu.

On the substitution bench are Paul Onuachu, Daniel Bameyi, Aniagboso, Terim Moffi, Moses Simon, Sochima, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, Joe Aribo, Onyeamaechi, Ahmed Musa and Frank Onyeka.

The tie is slated to kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.