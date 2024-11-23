Adeleke to Davido at 32: Osun is proud of you

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated his nephew and global music icon, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a superstar Osun State is proud of.

The eulogies by Adeleke to Davido were contained in a statement by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, issued on Friday.

The Governor added that Davido’s consistency, energy and passion are evident in the result he has recorded not only in his music career but also in his life as a person.

He furthered prayed for progress, more success and achievement for him, while commending his continuous outreach to the orphanages and less privileged stating that it is a noble act every blessed hand in Nigeria must emulate.

He said: “I want to rejoice with my nephew, David Adeleke Davido, on the occasion of his 32nd birthday, I am very happy we are all alive to witness it.

“Davido is a global super star that Osun state is very proud of. The consistency, energy and passion he has inserted into building his music career is evident in the result he has recorded not only in his career but also in his life as a person.

“I pray for him for progress, more success and achievement in long life, prosperity, sound health and mind.

“I equally want to commend his continuous outreach to the orphanages and less privileged. I must say that this is a noble act every blessed hand in Nigeria must emulate.

“Once again Happy Birthday to Davido.”

