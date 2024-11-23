Primate Ayodele warns presidents of Kenya, Liberia, Zambia, DR Congo, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent warnings to some presidents on the African continent.

The warning to the African presidents was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and issued on Friday.

In it, Primate Ayodele revealed some of the things that would happen in the administrations of these presidents.

In Kenya, Primate Ayodele made it known that President William Ruto will face another protest against his administration.

He asked the president to pray against kidnapping, confusion, and an uprising that would cost him more than ever.

In Liberia, Primate Ayodele warned President Joseph Boakai of a political tremor that would challenge his leadership. He asked the country to pray against unexpected military threats.

In Niger, Primate Ayodele made it known that there will be a form of aggression against the leadership as politicians will begin to have problems with the junta.

He said: Kenya: President Ruto will face challenges, another protest is coming and it will create a lot of problems for him. I am seeing kidnappings in the country, and all sorts of confusion that he needs to manage. They will protest against his second term and he will get consequences for some of his policies that will not be good. He needs to seek the face of God because any other protest will cost him more than before. He needs to be careful so that issues will not begin to come up.

“Liberia: I am seeing a political tremor that will come against the leadership of the president. The government must be careful of unexpected military threats and external aggression. The economy needs a lot of review.”

“Niger: There will be a kind of aggression against Niger. The country’s electoral process and reforms will not be accepted. The opposition will not be happy with the junta and the politicians will be disappointed. The country needs prayers and should be careful.”

In DR Congo, Primate Ayodele stated that opposition will come against the president and that he must be watchful as the country will face shootings, border threats, and external interference.

In Mali, the prophet warned the junta to be careful of political interruption as calls would be made for them to exit by politicians.

In Zambia, Primate Ayodele advised the President to work against the opposition coalition as it would lead to his loss in the next election.

He said: “DR Congo: The opposition will come against the president and reject his policies. The president must be careful because the opposition will form a coalition against his government. The government must pray against all forms of aggression. The president must be watchful and take a new measure of stability in the country. Notwithstanding, the country will face shootings, border threats, and external interference.

“Mali: Politicians will rise against the junta because they won’t follow the agreed arrangements. The Junta must be careful of political interruption.

“Zambia: The government must not allow a coalition because it will cause issues for him. He must stand firm and be ready to recontest again but coalition will give him a serious problem. I want to advise him to increase workers’ salaries and improve infrastructure.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele advised opposition parties in Cote d’Ivoire to come together if they want to remove the incumbent president.

In Cameroon, Primate Ayodele foresees issues rising from the anglophone part of the country trying to pull out. He warned that there will be a political crisis that will push the country to the verge of tearing apart.

He said: “Cote d’Ivoire: Affi N’Guessan is a good candidate but if he is running alone, he will fail unless there is a coalition. if the opposition wants to win, they should form coalitions.

“Cameroon: The English-speaking part will try to pull out of the country. I am seeing a serious crisis in the country as this will begin to cause a political crisis in the country. They must pray not to mourn, political troubles and economic crises.”

