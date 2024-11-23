15,000 applicants jostle for 900 Civil Service jobs in Oyo

Only 900 persons will be picked from the list of more than 15,000 who applied for recruitment into the Oyo State Civil Service, an official has said.

The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, revealed this to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Aderibigbe said the ongoing recruitment process would see the applicants sitting for a computer-based test between Monday and Thursday.

He said: “The commission received 22,235 applications on its job portal, but only 15,000 applicants met the vacancies’ requirements.

“However, 900 from the 15,000 qualified applicants who will sit for the test (CBT) will be recruited into over 60 cadres across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the mainstream of the state’s civil service.”

The chairman said the applicants who would participate in the test have been divided into two groups in examining for competence.

Aderibigbe said: “Those seeking employment as Education Officers, Environmental Health Personnel, Social Welfare and Youth Officers will sit for the test on Monday and Tuesday.

“The others will sit for theirs on Thursday.”

Aderibigbe further said the Commission had already sent invitation letters to successful applicants.

“Where an applicant is yet to get such, he/she should continue to try and hopefully he will be invited if qualified,” he added.

Aderibigbe also said the applicants were not expected to bring phones and other devices into the examination venues

He added: “Applicants are strictly to come to the examination centre at the indicated time on their individual invitation slips with printed copies of their application form and the invitation slip.”

