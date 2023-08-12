Adeleke lighting up lives in Osun, by Sarafa Ibrahim 

At a campaign in Iwo last year, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State made a chilling promise to workers and pensioners on their welfare. Governor Adeleke, who at that time was a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the governorship election in the state and seeking the mandate of the people, was apparently disturbed at the dejected state of workers and pensioners due to attitude to their due entitlements.

The PDP candidate then assured them that, if elected, he will make them overcome their terrible experiences.

“If Oyetola refuses to pay owed salaries and pension arrears, be rest assured that we will pay it when we come to office. And know that as Governor, you have a friend who will always ensure that whatever you are due for, be it salary, gratuity or pension arrears, we will pay it because you deserve it,” he declared to a momentous crowd at the rally that held in front of the palace of the Oluwo of Iwo.

At that time, many were actually not persuaded by Governor Adeleke’s assurance. And you can’t really blame them, because they have seen many of such promises in the past go largely unfulfilled. But Governor Adeleke chose to be different, by not only showing he’s a man of his words, but also that the government should be about making life more meaningful to the people.

By every measure of personal and general wellbeing, the welfare of civil servants and pensioners are better off than it was before Governor Adeleke took the saddle of the state. Governor Adeleke has overseen a renewed hope of commitment to obligations. Gone are those days when senior citizens would pour unto the streets to protest their due entitlements simply because the man at the helm of affairs is not showing enough resolve to their welfare.

Between November 27, 2022 and now, Governor Adeleke has committed over N17 billion to the payment of pension arrears and gratuities. According to a breakdown reeled off by Governor Adeleke while issuing fresh N2.1 billion to contributory pensioners on Thursday, local governments and primary schools retirees have received N8.54 billion so far as pensions and gratuities, whole a total of N8.7 billion has gone to the payment of pensions and gratuities of retirees in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), second schools, and tertiary institutions.

That is unprecedented. And the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, made this unambiguously clear while delivering his address at the event of presenting N2.1 billion bond certificates to retirees. Aina, who was visibly elated at the uncommon devotion that Governor Adeleke has shown to the welfare of workers and pensioners, pointed out that “since coming onboard, he (Adeleke) has continued to turn around the welfare of workers and pensioners.”

“Here is a Governor who walks his talks,” Aina declared, and went on to note that Governor Adeleke has not only shown dedication to clearing pension liabilities he inherited, but also half salary debt owed by previous administration. “He (Adeleke) is passionate about the wellbeing of all classes of the people of the state. In less than one year, he has continued to transform the state. We never had it this good in the history of Osun,” he stressed.

This is incredible because only few gave him a chance in the start, going by the virulent posture of his critics, who did almost everything to sow doubts in the minds of Osun people that he will fail. Within eight months in office, Governor Adeleke has been able to prove that nothing is actually impossible when there is zeal and will from the leadership.

For years, the excuse for poor interest in offsetting the due entitlements of senior citizens is paucity of funds. While it’s correct that Osun state finances is greatly diminished by mismanagement of the past, the truth, which Governor Adeleke has demonstrated so far, is that when there is will, there will definitely be a way.

This was made obvious by the Governor in his address when he noted that “Even when paucity of funds threaten implementation, I insisted we must act to satisfy our senior citizens who are suffering in retirement.” What it showed was that Governor Adeleke is a compassionate leader – a trait that explains the impact he has so far made in the lives of Osun people.

Governor Adeleke is, in short, unlike the usual politicians. The usual politicians are good at making promises but finding it hard to keep them when they get to office. Just as he had assured while seeking votes, Governor Adeleke has religiously followed up with the promises he made and fulfilling them, leaving his critics dumbfounded and distraught.

Although, there is still much yet to be done, however, if the eight months of his administration should tell us anything, it is that Governor Adeleke will continue to show considerable interest in the welfare of workers and pensioners while pursuing development agendas for the good of all. So, Governor Adeleke critics can continue to promote disjointed narratives. While they are doing that, Governor will be touching lives and putting smiles on faces.

• Ibrahim, a Special Assistant to the Osun State Governor, writes from Osogbo, Osun State and can be reached via: neyoclass09@gmail.com.