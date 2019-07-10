A 28-year-old man, Promise Oguegbu, who was arrested for the murder of an Accountant, Rasaki Balogun, and his lover, Muyibat Alabi, inside his Ejigbo, Lagos residence, has alleged it was the man’s wife, Akorede, that was the mastermind of the crime.

The two lovers were found dead on June 20, 2019 at his 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate, Ejigbo, Lagos State home.

They were discovered after the man’s wife Akorede, said to be resident in Iba Housing Estate, reported to the police.

In the course of investigating the case, detectives trailed the deceased’s vehicle to Imo State, where Oguegbu was arrested.

It was gathered that Oguegbu allegedly took Balogun’s Automated Teller Machine card, which he was said to have used in making withdrawals from the deceased’s account.

When he was paraded by the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu, at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, he said the suspect killed the victims in a robbery attempt, an allegation Oguegbu refuted.

According to the suspect, it was the man’s wife and another man who killed them, claiming he was only given the car by the woman to shut up.

He said: “I did not kill anybody.

“The landlord’s wife poisoned her husband and the husband’s girlfriend.

“I was the only one who saw her doing it.

“She begged me that I should not expose her so that is how I put myself into this trouble.

“It happened on June 18.

“I came from abroad and I was trying to go back to South Korea, but they could not grant me visa.

“I was a tenant in their house.

“The woman called me that I should come inside to assist her because I was the only one in the house.

“I went inside her house.

“I saw her with one tall guy.

“The guy tied the man.

“She told me to tie the other girl.

“I had to comply so they will not kill me.

“I went outside as I was hearing noise.

“I saw when the woman was pouring something inside the man’s mouth and the woman’s mouth.

“I did not kill this man.

“They arrested the wife, but I do not know where she is now.

“I am not in a relationship with her.

“She was the one who gave me the car.

“She said the car was her own and she gave it to me and begged me not to report her to the police.

“She told someone to drive the car out of the compound and it was that person that drove the car and myself to my village.

“It was the woman that sent me to do ATM withdrawal for her and I gave her the money.

“I am not a murderer.

“I didn’t kill anyone.

“It is my silence that has landed me in this mess.”