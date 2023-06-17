Abuja Community Chief receives Award of Excellence

A community Chief in Tunga-Maje, Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, Ebosetale Aigbefoh has received an award of excellent leadership from National Chronicle Magazine.

The publisher of the magazine, Godwin Nyitse, while presenting the award to Aigbefoh Friday, said it was in recognition of his reputable performance and scorecard of excellent leadership in the community.

According to him, it is the organisation’s hope that the award shall be exemplary to other community chiefs for encouragement to do more for the benefit of humanity and to the glory of God.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate his kind gesture for the development of the country and humanity.

The Chief, while receiving the award thanked the organisation for deeming it fit to receive the award and promised to continue with his efforts for the development of the community and the country.

He said in order to make the society conducive for the people, there is need for humanitarian services to the society and Nigeria must provide all the fundamental rights and freedoms associated with a democratic society.

“Wherever you are in Nigerian as a citizen, I urge you to contribute your quota, there is nothing too small or big, you have to contribute to nation building.

“A lot is happening in our country, we should stop looking at the government for assistance, but look inwards and give our individual contribution.

“In doing that, we will make our society better in nation building,” he said.