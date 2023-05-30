Abia auto mechanics pledge support for Gov. Otti

Auto mechanics, under the aegis of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Abia Council, have pledged their support for Governor Alex Otti, in his desire to rebuild the state.

The group’s Vice Chairman, Michael Urom, made the pledge in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia, State capital Tuesday.

Urom congratulated Otti and assured him that the body was solidly behind him.

He said that members of the group attended Otti’s inauguration on Monday “because we believe that Otti’s emergence is a new dawn in Abia”.

He stated: “Otti is a gift from God that we have been dreaming for and having somebody like him as our governor, we should go and sleep.”

He however appealed to the governor to establish more mechanic villages in Osisioma and Ohafia Local Government Areas.

According to him, the existing clusters in Ohya, Asannetu and Ovom are not enough to accommodate the 15,000 active members of the association in the state.

He solicited the governor’s assistance in the provision of basic amenities, such as good roads, potable water, energy and modern machines at the mechanic villages, particularly the one at Ohya.

Urom urged Otti to take a cue from his Imo counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodimma, by carrying the state NATA along in his administration.

“We are all out to work and make Abia what it should be because we are the ones keeping the wheels of the state moving,” he said.

The Chairman and Secretary of the association, Obiorah Nweke and Hyginus Ugwueke, also affirmed the association’s resolve to support Otti’s administration to succeed.