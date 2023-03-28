Abducted Zamfara governor’s aid freed

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Mattawalle on political affairs, Ibrahim Ma,aji who was abducted three days ago has regained freedom.

Ma’aji, who was abducted by bandits at his residence in Mareri area of Gusau town, the state capital in the early hours of last Saturday was freed on Tuesday by his captors.

He was receiving medical treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau at the time of filing in this report.

A source close to the family of the abductee, Mohammed Ahmed said the bandits collected some amount of money but refused to disclose how much was paid as ransom.

He said, “They were given some money after series of negotiations and they finally set him free”.

Efforts to talk to the spokesperson of the state police command SP Mohammed Shehu failed, as he could not be reached on phone.