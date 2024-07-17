Abducted mother of popular Hausa Musician, Rarara, regains freedom   

Hajiya Hauwa’u Adamu, mother of renowned Hausa musician, Dauda Adamu, popularly known as Rarara, has finally regained her freedom after spending 20 days in captivity.

Rarara confirmed her release in a post on his verified Instagram handle on Wednesday morning.

However, details of the 75-year-old Raraya mother’s release remain sketchy but unconfirmed reports said millions of naira were paid as ransom to secure her freedom.

Recall that Hajiya was abducted in Katsina State last month.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command earlier confirmed the arrest of two suspects linked to the abduction.

