Breaking: Senate sacks Ndume as Chief Whip, names replacement

The Senate on Wednesday sacked Senator Ali Ndume as its Chief Whip, replacing him with Senator Tahir Munguno.

He was sacked following a letter of complaint against his unbecoming utterances by the All Progressives Congress.

The letter from APC leadership was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

After the letter was read on the floor of the Senate, in a voice vote, Senator Ndume was removed by the Senate.

It could be recalled that last week, Senator Ndume had claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not aware about the hardship in the country.

