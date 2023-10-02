AAAN marks Nigeria @ 63rd Independence Day with unity song

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has extolled the qualities of the Nigerian people in a newly released afrobeats solo track produced to mark the country’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

In a statement issued by the AAAN on Friday, the association’s President, Steve Babaeko, felicitated with Nigerians on the landmark celebration, adding that the special occasion offers an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on the collective challenges and successes Nigeria has witnessed as a united entity.

He explained that the newly released solo track is aimed at fostering unity among Nigerians through the powerful melody of music which celebrates the enviable achievements and unique qualities that make the Nigerians stand out in their respective endeavours.

“As Nigeria marks her 63rd anniversary, we congratulate and celebrate with all Nigerians on this special occasion. Without a doubt, this anniversary comes at a time when the country is bedevilled with a myriad of challenges which threaten to divide our heterogeneous nationhood.

“However, we need to be united on all fronts, because we are better and stronger as a united entity. As communicators, we recognize the endearing power of music, which is why we are glad to announce that we are releasing a unity song, an unofficial Naija anthem titled Naija Unity Song. This song aims to celebrate our collective triumphs and resilient spirit,” Babaeko said.

The song, which was released on October 1, was produced by veteran producer Cobhams Asuquo. Naija Unity Song is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Youtube Music among others.