AA rejects Okorocha’s son-in-law as Imo governorship candidate

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Dr. Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, has kicked against Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the ‎gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo State.

The National Chairman of the party disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Anifowose-Kelani said Nwosu has not become a registered member of the party and therefore cannot be recognized as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 polls.

He said: “Uche Nwosu is not yet a member of our party and cannot come through the back door to be a gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo state.”

The National Chairman said the party has rules and regulations guiding its operation, adding that in order to become a registered member, there are due processes to be followed.

Anifowoshe-Kelani, therefore, advised Nwosu that if he really wants to be a registered member of the party, he should do the needful.

He said: “People of such pedigree should know better than junk politicking which would not help towards 2019.”