57-year-old man bags 10 years imprisonment for human trafficking

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced one Yusuf Umar, 57, to 10 years imprisonment for human trafficking offences.

Umar is to also pay a fine of N2 million or spend additional two years in prison if after the 10 years jail he is unable to pay the sum.

Umar, who hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, had procured for himself a 14-year-old girl from the same State and sexually exploited her.

The offence is contrary to Section16 (1) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

The Section says: “Any person who procures or recruits any person under the age of 18 years to be subjected to prostitution or other forms of sexual exploitation with himself, any person or persons, either in Nigeria or anywhere else, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and a fine of not less than N1,000,000.00.”

Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons arrested and charged Umar to court on March 5, 2018 on a count charge.

When he was arraigned in court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to the offence.

At the commencement of the case, the prosecution reviewed the facts and tendered two exhibits.

Delivering judgment on the case with Charge number: FHC/KN/CR/37/2018, presiding Judge, Justice Jude Kanyiot Dagat, found Umar guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

This conviction has brought the total number of those convicted for human trafficking by NAPTIP to 341.