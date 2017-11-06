500 youths give up arms, renounce cultism in Lagos community

No fewer than 500 youths renounced their membership of different cult groups in Ijede area of Ikorodu in Lagos State on Monday.

The cultists surrendered their weapons to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who pledged to profile them and put them under close watch.

Some of the weapons they submitted to police included AK 47 rifles, pump Action rifles, locally made pistols, AK 47 magazines, axes and cutlasses amongst others.

The event was witnessed by political leaders in Ijede and parents of some of the ex-cultists.

The leader of Eiye cult in Ijede, Abdulazeez Jensi, said they were tired of being chased about and needed peace of mind.

Jensi said: “It was boundary issue that led me into cultism.

“We are tired and we now want to live a peaceful life.”

Olanrewaju Adesoye, a member of KK cult group, said he decided to give up his membership for safety of his life and community.

Adesoye said: “The crisis is becoming too much.

“I am tired and I want to be safe.

“The crisis was becoming too much.”