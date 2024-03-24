44,948kg drugs seized by NDLEA in 11 states in nationwide raids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in massive raids across Lagos, Edo and Ondo States have seized over 44,948.1 kilograms (44.9 tonnes) of illicit drugs from drug cartels.

The raids led to the arrest of eight suspects as well as seizure of 11 vehicles owned by members of the drug cartels.

While a total of 7,687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo State, with another 670kg evacuated on March 23, 2024, no less than 14,310.8625kg of the same psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State on March 19, where five suspects, including 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia,45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44, were arrested.

In another operation in Uzebba/Avbiosi forest on March 21, over 6,500kg cannabis was destroyed on 2.6 hectares of farms, where three suspects: Kabiru Idris, 36; Alaba Jimoh, 40; and Lekan Asobere, 35, were arrested.

In the same vein, 5,000kg of the same substance was razed in a warehouse in Okpuje forest, Owan West LGA by NDLEA operatives with support from the military on March 22.

In Lagos State, a well-coordinated operation on March 22 led to the seizure of 10,534 kilograms (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis, in Ajah area of the state, where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel.

The recovered vehicles include: Iveco truck marked KRD 522 YE; Toyota sienna marked AAA 338 GL; Toyota sienna marked AAA 308 EP; Toyota sienna marked FKJ 381 JC; Nissan bus marked EKY 846 YG; Mercedes bus marked EPE 743 XT; an unmarked Iveco J5 bus; Toyota sienna marked LSD 744 GP; Toyota highlander SUV marked KTU 280 FN; Toyota sienna marked AAA 333 GH; and Toyota sienna marked FKJ 208 HV.

In another raid at Ago Palace Way area of the state on March 22, a suspect, Miracle Obi, was arrested with 1,006 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 50 tablets of tramadol 225mg, 89 bottles of codeine syrup, and 2,360 ampoules of Diazepam injection.

Another suspect, Kareem Mustapha, was earlier on March 19 nabbed along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with 25,000 pills of tramadol and 5,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

While 58kg cannabis was recovered at Jagindi village, Kafanchan LGA, Kaduna State on March 22, Abdulqadir Muhammad, 34, was arrested with 45 kilograms of same substance by NDLEA operatives along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

In Borno State, Salisu Yusuf, 20, was nabbed with 30kg Arizona, a strain of cannabis at Njimtilo checkpoint on March 23, while another suspect, Rabiu Husseini, 27, was arrested with 34kg cannabis along Gwagwalada/Abuja Expressway on his way from Lagos State to Katsina State on March 21.

The following day, NDLEA officers on patrol along Gashua-Baymari Road, Busari LGA, Yobe State arrested Haladu Hassan with 160 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 50kg.

In Kano State, a syndicate dealing in cocaine and heroin was successfully dismantled with the arrest of 42-year-old Onyeka Uba at Sabon Gari area of Kano, where 1.805 kilograms and seven grams of the illicit substances were recovered from him on March 18.

Another suspect, Ubale Sani, 49, was also arrested with 51.5kg cannabis at Chiromawa area of Kano.

Operatives of a special operation unit of the NDLEA also disrupted criminal activities of another cocaine syndicate in Abuja at the weekend with the arrest of three leaders of the group.

While Nnajiofor Celestine Kenechukwu, 41, and Okoro Chigozie Christian, 35, were arrested on March 22 at Paint House Hotel, Umar Garba Benna Street, 21 Road, First Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja with 718 grams of cocaine, a follow up operation at the residence of Chigozie at House 30, 69B Road, 6th Avenue, Gwarimpa led to the recovery of 19 blocks of Arizona, a strain of cannabis, weighing 9.823kg and monetary exhibits: N545,500 and $250, as well as property documents.

Two vehicles: Toyota Camry 2007 marked BWR 94 BM and Toyota Camry 2012 marked RBC 154 BS, were also recovered from them.

Another follow up operation to the residence of Kenechukwu at 49, Mercy Orjiakor Street, Becky Estate 11, Karu, Nasarawa State on March 23 also led to the recovery of various quantities of Arizona and methamphetamine, while his girlfriend and accomplice, Ifemenam Oge, was arrested.

With the same vigour, the various commands of the agency across the country

continued with the War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign in the past week.

Some of them include WADA sensitisation lecture for students and teachers of Government Day Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe State; Government Secondary School, Afaha Ukwa, Akwa Ibom State; Total Child School, Awka, Anambra State; and Celestial Church of Christ High School Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo State, among others.

While commending the officers and men of the Lagos, Edo, Ondo, Kano, Borno, Kaduna, and FCT Commands as well as the Special Operations unit of the Agency for their outstanding feats in the past week, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), equally applauded their counterparts in all the commands across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres and work places.