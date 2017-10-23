42-year-old man impregnates Primary 5 pupil

A 42-year-old man, James Aleke, has been accused of defiling and impregnating a Primary 5 pupil of Central School Obobo, Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Aleke, a married man, allegedly laid ambush for the victim, Chinasa, 14, on her way to Nkwor Market in the area, dragged her into a bush and sexually violated her.

Chinasa got pregnant.

When her mother noticed the changes in her body, she interrogated her.

Chinasa, whose pregnancy is now in its seventh month, spilled the beans to her mother.

The angry mother dragged the girl to Aleke’s home, while her dad, Augustine, went to report the matter to the village head.

The village head ordered Aleke to immediately start caring for the girl.

Aleke, who admitted being responsible for Chinasa’s pregnancy, promised to marry and care for her.

He, however, reneged on his promises.

Chinasa would later be diagnosed of anaemia at Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki, by a gynecologist.

In annoyance, the girl’s father and mum reported the matter to a Juvenile Court in Abakaliki, which promptly summoned Aleke.

Recalling how she was raped, Chinasa said: “It happened on a day my mother asked me to go and buy soup ingredients at the market.

“It was night time.

“When I was going, James Aleke passed me.

“He later turned, grabbed and dragged me inside the bush.

“He raped me.

“I shouted, but nobody heard me.

“It was a lonely place.

“I cried for a long time.

“He raped me for a long time.”

Aleke, who admitted being responsible for Chinasa’s pregnancy, denied abandoning Chinasa.

According to him, his intention was to marry Chinasa as his second wife and take proper care of her only after she had put to bed.

The Chairman of the Family Law Centre, Elizabeth Nwali, ordered Aleke to bring N25,000 cash to the Centre for prompt medical care of the girl.

Nwali ruled that Aleke should subsequently deposit N10,000 monthly for Chinasa and her unborn baby’s upkeep.