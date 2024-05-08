38-year-old man found dead in Bayelsa brothel

A man whose age was estimated to be 38 has been found dead in a brothel at the Edepie area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Musa Muhammed, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

Muhammed, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “The command received a distress call from a caller that an average man of about 38 years was found dead naked in one of the rooms in a brothel along the Tombia-Amassoma Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

“The control room immediately dispatched Ekeki Patrol, which was headed by the DPO, to the scene of crime.

“Upon arrival, they discovered the subject lying dead on the bed.

Also Read:

“All occupants of the brothel fled before the arrival of the police team.

“The deceased corpse was evacuated and deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa for autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.”