36-year-old arraigned for allegedly threatening man’s life, demanding N1m

A 36-year-old man, Wasiu Abdulahi, was on Monday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly threatening a man’s life and demanding N1m.

Abdulahi was charged with a threat to life, malicious damage, land grabbing and unlawful demand of money.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 5, at about 5.00pm at the Moniya area, Ibadan.

Adegboye alleged that the defendant threatened the life of one Emeka Anichebe with the intent to collect his land situated at Moniya.

He also alleged that the defendant demanded the sum of N1m from Anichebe and threatened to kill him if he did not provide the money.

Adegboye alleged that the defendant damaged Anichebe’s iron gate and fence and stole his N350,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 451, 406 and 399(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Sofia Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million and two sureties in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the case until July 22 for hearing.