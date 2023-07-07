25th Anniversary: Gov. Bago congratulates CAN Chairman, Bishop Yohanna, calls for interfaith peace 

828 828

As part of plans to create an enabling environment for all faiths to thrive and co-exist peacefully, the Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to justice, fairness and equity within the State equally.

Governor Bago declared the State is home to a diverse population comprising people of various religious backgrounds, including Christianity, Islam, and traditional African religions.

While congratulating the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese who is also Chairman, Niger State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna on his 25th-year Priestly Silver Jubilee and Book Launch at the St. Michael Catholic Cathedral Church, Kontagora, Bago described him as an exceptional leader with compassion, and a deep understanding of the spiritual needs of his community.

It should be noted that three Deacons were ordained as Priests the previous day.

According to the Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser, Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, “I recognize the importance of religious harmony and the need to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals belonging to different religious beliefs.”

“I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to justice, fairness, and equity in treating all faiths within the state. We recognize the importance of religious harmony and the need to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals belonging to different religious beliefs.

“To demonstrate this commitment, we are actively working to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations, are treated fairly and equally under the law.

“We will promote policies that protect religious freedom, prevent discrimination, and guarantee the rights of individuals to practise their faith without fear of persecution or bias” Bago restated.

While launching the Book titled Bishop Bulus Yohanna: A Man on a Mission Beyond Mantles, Governor Bago said, “it is a testament to his wisdom, knowledge, and profound insights into matters of faith and spirituality. This literary contribution will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration, guidance, and enlightenment to many generations to come.”

He commended the Chairman and the entire Christendom in the State, saying that the Association has played a pivotal role in fostering unity, promoting religious tolerance adding that “through the collective efforts of dedicated individuals like Bishop Yohanna, we can build a society that values and respects the rights and beliefs of every citizen.

He said further: “I commend your tireless work in nurturing the faith, and social support to the less privileged is truly commendable.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Niger State, I pledge my unwavering support to CAN and its mission. We recognize the importance of religious harmony and the need to provide an enabling environment for all faiths to thrive and coexist peacefully.

“Rest assured that our administration will continue to promote interfaith dialogue, protect the rights of every citizen to practise their religion, and create avenues for collaboration between the government and religious organisations to foster the overall development of our state.”

While assuring that the government will encourage interfaith dialogue and cooperation among religious communities to foster understanding, respect, and unity, Bago promised “we will provide support for initiatives that promote religious tolerance, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution.

“We will engage with religious leaders and organisations to address any issues or conflicts that may arise and to find amicable solutions that uphold justice and fairness for all.”

At the Mass, Very Rev. John Popoola who took the Homily described Bishop Yohanna as a dogged fighter who believes all his flocks are of value and does everything possible to bring them together to ensure they succeed in their various endeavours.

Bishop Yohanna while appreciating everyone, charged all to be honest and truthful in their dealings.

Accordingly, he said “as Christians, we should be seen as good examples to everyone around us. We must be upright in all we do”.The event was graced by Archbishop Mathew Ndaguso of Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province, Bishop Martins Uzokwu and his auxiliary Bishop Sylvester Gopep, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Steven Dame of Yola diocese, other Clergymen and top government functionaries.