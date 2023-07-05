Pastors’ Death: CAN calls for investigation 

828 828

The National Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the government to investigate the road accident that led to the death of a baby, driver and 12 pastors, near Benin City, Edo State, recently.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday.

The statement reads in part: “The loss of twelve pastors (Officers), a baby, and a driver in a fatal accident on the same day, near Benin City, Edo State, is a devastating blow to the congregation, the body of Christ in Nigeria, and the nation at large. We stand with the Salvation Army during this very difficult time in prayer, asking that God will comfort them and ease their pain.

“We also urge the government authorities to thoroughly investigate the accident in order to prevent a repeat of this episode.

“Furthermore, the attack on worshippers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is an assault on religious freedom in Nigeria. We mourn the loss of the Pastor and condemn the kidnapping of worshippers who were simply exercising their religious freedom to worship.

“We commend the security agencies for their swift response to the incident and call for intensified efforts to apprehend all the perpetrators.

“We urge the various security agencies to increase vigilance on places of worship during religious gatherings and provide adequate security measures for worshippers. CAN urges citizens not to be discouraged by recent losses but to continue to look up to God for help. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and churches. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”