22-year-old remanded for alleged armed robbery, rape

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday ordered remand of one Kehinde Emmanuel, 22, for alleged armed robbery and rape.

Emmanuel, whose residential address was not provided, was charged on two counts of armed robbery and rape.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Akande adjourned the case until March 22 for mention.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that Emmanuel committed the offences on October 27, 2022 at 1:30am at Apata in Ibadan.

He alleged that Emmanuel, while armed with a gun and other dangerous weapons, attacked one Kilanko Joseph and dispossessed him of a phone worth N100,000 and cash of N30,000.

Amusan alleged that the defendant also attacked a lady (name withheld), raped her and dispossessed her of phones, a laptop, money and other valuables.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004, and Section 358 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.