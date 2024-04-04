2024 Hajj: NAHCON warns intending pilgrims against scammers

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has warned intending pilgrims against payment of extra Hajj fares, as directed by some faceless fraudsters.

The warning is contained in a press statement signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Thursday.

Usara declared that the Commission has not requested pilgrims to pay any additional administrative charges beyond the stated amount, stressing that any one that makes such a request on behalf of the body is violating the role and responsibility of NAHCON as the regulatory body.

Also Read:

“Collection of any extra charges is not authorised. Any pilgrim asked to pay extra charges should forward the name of the person making the request and location, along with evidence of the request or payment as shown below.

“Kindly send such a document to this number on WhatsApp: 09071800007. Please only adhere to official announcements from NAHCON, which are published on our website. Stay alert and protect yourselves from scam” Usara warned.